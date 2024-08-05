The state responded on Monday to the High Court regarding the petition submitted about the detention of terrorists at the Sde Teiman base.

The state's response indicates that 28 terrorists who are defined on the highest danger level are imprisoned at Sde Teiman. The cost of the project to adapt the base to a detention facility is NIS 44 million.

The state's response also discloses that many terrorists were released due to a lack of prison places. The State Attorney's office informed the High Court that "arrangements have been made in the facility for the terrorists to sleep on mattresses on the ground, while they were also given blankets, depending on the weather conditions."

The terrorists get seven hours of sleep a night and are provided three meals a day. It was made clear to the High Court that at no point were the prisoners deprived of food and they have access to drinking water throughout the day.

In addition, as of tomorrow the imprisoned terrorists will be able to go for a walk in the courtyard of the base while under heavy security.