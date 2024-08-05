Yesterday (Sunday), based on IDF and ISA intelligence, the IDF struck Hamas terrorists who operated in a Hamas command and control center that was embedded within the "Hassan Salame" and "Nasser" schools in Gaza City.

According to IDF and ISA intelligence, during the strike in the area of the "Hassan Salame" school, the terrorist Jaber Aziz, Commander of Hamas' Al-Furqan Battalion was eliminated along with additional terrorists.

Aziz has been the Commander of Hamas' Al-Furqan Battalion since 2020. He was previously the Deputy Commander of the Al-Furqan Battalion, Deputy Commander of the Zaytun Battalion, and the Commander of the Zaytun Battalion.

Aziz took a significant part in the planning of the October 7th massacre and led the preparations and training of the Al-Furqan Battalion. He also participated in the infiltration into communities near the Gaza Strip on October 7th.

Throughout the war, he was responsible for directing and promoting numerous terror attacks against the IDF and the State of Israel. Aziz was a key operative in the war management of Hamas' Gaza Brigade. According to the IDF, his elimination significantly degrades the capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organization.