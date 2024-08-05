The Commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), General (* * * *) Michael Erik Kurilla arrived in Israel today (Monday) as the official guest of the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi.

The Chief of the General Staff and CENTCOM Commander held a joint situational assessment on security and strategic issues, as well as joint preparations in the region, as part of the response to threats in the Middle East.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated, "The IDF will continue to deepen its relationship with the United States Armed Forces stemming from a commitment to strengthening regional stability and coordination between the two militaries."