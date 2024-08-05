Did Armenia "assist" in the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh? According to a Russian telegram channel, information that was allegedly leaked by Armenia led to the elimination of the Hamas leader in Tehran.

According to the report, the intelligence was intercepted by the security guards of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who was scheduled to meet Haniyeh on the sidelines of the Iranian presidential inauguration.

The Armenian Prime Minister, according to the report, was supposed to meet with Haniyeh, who was supposed to thank him for his support for the Palestinian people and Armenia's support for Palestinian statehood.

The report hints that there were senior elements in Armenia who gave in to tempting offers by Israeli "gentlemen" in return for information about Haniyeh.

Prime Minister Pashinyan was one of only two world leaders to attend the swearing-in of the Iranian President. All other nations in the region sent representatives of lower stature.