The Jerusalem District Police over the past week located and detained nine individuals suspected of transporting, housing, and employing illegal aliens.

During one operation, officers from the Yasam Special Patrol Unit located a suspicious vehicle carrying several passengers. One of the passengers presented an Israeli ID card to the officers, but their suspicions grew when they saw that the photo on the document did not match her appearance.

A quick inquiry found that the passenger was an illegal infiltrator from Jabaliya in the Gaza Strip in her 30s and she was taken for interrogation. The driver was questioned as well and his vehicle was taken off the road for 30 days.

In another instance, detectives from the Moria Station in the Jerusalem District pulled over a vehicle that was traveling on Begin Boulevard in the city. After stopping the car on Dov Yosef Street, the driver produced an ID and was found to be an Arab resident of Judea and Samaria in his 40s. The suspect was arrested.

On Sunday, detectives from the Harel Station in a town near Jerusalem found a Palestinian Arab from Judea and Samaria who was in Israeli territory illegally and was employed without a permit. The suspect was arrested and taken for questioning. Together with him, officers also took his employer for questioning.