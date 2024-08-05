Itamar Dror studied at the Open University and lectures on body language and public speaking at Kerem. He lives in Dimona.
The sweet-faced young man in this photo is my brother
He fell in Khan Yunis several months ago
True, we don’t resemble one another
He has a beard and sidelocks and lived in Yitzhar, in Samaria
I don’t wear a kippah and live in Dimona, in the Negev
But we are brothers.
Before every Shabbat, there were special phone calls
Not “What’s new?” “Fine.” “Okay, Shabbat Shalom.”
But “My brother, tell me a Torah thought – a Hassidic one.”
And he would. And I tell you, it was just so sweet.
After that we would talk, ask about each other’s lives
Our lives were different. So very different.
I am practical, go from project to project, can’t sit still
And he was relaxed, calm, so his name is “tranquil” on my phone
We didn’t even talk the same way.
He with his quotes from the Baal Shem Tov, Rabbi Nachman and the Talmud
Words of truth, exact and measured, mystic connotations
And I – army slang mixed with Israelisms of the moment.
He never left the Land of Israel
And I am writing this from some village in Greece.
But we are brothers, that’s how it is
And I miss his hug so very much. Just one more hug…
He was a Torah scholar but built like a farmer. Muscled and strong, easy to lean on
Why am I writing this now, you ask?
Because I thought that after he and so many others like him died because they understood that we are all brothers,
That we would also understand, remember and recall
But I feel that something has slipped out of my hands
Because of a small group that yells, boycotts, is stuck in the past - it seems that this nation is suicidal-
And I want to shout: We are brothers!
Yonatan and I argued all the time, furiously-
But we were brothers.
So if you also feel that way, join me at the Dimona intersection this Thursday, at 7p.m., I will be back home by then
And there are 100 intersections all over Israel, his wonderful father Hagai's project,
100 places where we are going to show that we are brothers.
For the one near you, click here: https://lemaanam6.co.il/ or here
And come.