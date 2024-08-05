The head of the IDF Strategy Division Maj. Gen. Eliezer Toledano said in a closed meeting with the government that the military still has more work before it clears out the Philadelphi Corridor which runs along the Egyptian border, Kan Reshet Bet reported.

This comes in contrast to reports that claim that the IDF supports a withdrawal from the corridor as part of a hostage deal.

The report further stated that Toledano described the IDF's work in the corridor to the ministers and told them about what was found there and how vital control of the area would be to the clearing out of Hamas's underground system.

In response, Ministers Kisch, Strock, and Chikli asked: "So how did the military agree to put sensors or a foreign force there instead of the IDF?" Mag. Gen. Toledano replied: "Now way. We do not say that we have to leave the Philadelphi Corridor. The IDF does not say that we must hand the corridor over to a foreign force but rather that we have to continue clearing it out both above and below ground."

In response, the ministers asked: "But what was it that was said all the time on behalf of the military?" The general answered: "Differentiate. I'm telling you here how it works security-wise. We are subject to the political echelon. If the political echelon decides to leave, we will do so, but that's not what we say."

The IDF declined to comment on the report.