The IDF prepares for haredi recruits: Some 1,000 young haredi men have been summoned to report at recruitment centers in the coming days.

The military estimates that only 10-15% of them will indeed report and has already made it clear that if few will report more orders will be sent.

Posters hung in haredi population centers called the haredi public to prepare for "giant demonstrations against the draft."

Among other things, the posters stated: "Since the establishment of the state until today, there has not been such a terrible holocaust against the young men of haredi Judaism in the Holy Land! The swords of enlistment have never been waved against 1000 boys in a day, and that's only the beginning."

The posters also stated that for those who wish to claim that "the decree is only against those who work and so on, comes the letter from the Deputy Attorney General that was sent to the army that shatters the illusion."

The poster quoted the heads of the Edah HaHareidit calling for everyone to go to the enlistment centers to "prevent the terrible religious persecution of sending thousands of Jewish boys to the military melting pot."