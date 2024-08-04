The terrorist who carried out the attack in Holon on Sunday morning, murdering two people and injuring two others, is Omar Razak Kamel Odeh, a 34-year-old from Salfit in Samaria.

The police investigation so far shows that the terrorist resided in Israel without an entry or work permit. He entered Israel through the Hizme crossing three days ago.

The investigators are trying to map out the route he took since entering Israel and are also investigating a suspicion that he worked without a permit in the area where he carried out the attack.

Another suspicion being investigated is that he infiltrated Israel with the initial intention of carrying out a much larger attack and hid, waiting to attack soldiers and passengers who were standing nearby the train station in Holon this morning.

At noon, soldiers from the Ephraim Brigade mapped out the terrorist's house in preparation for its expected demolition. The suspicion that he acted with the help of Arabs accomplices is also being investigated.

According to information currently available to the security forces, the terrorist was not associated with any terrorist organization, but he had a long criminal record involving drugs and served several prison sentences. After the attack, the IDF closed the entrance to Salfit.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the attack at the beginning of the cabinet meeting and said: "We will retaliate against everyone who cooperated with the terrorist." He also praised the police officers who "responded immediately and eliminated the terrorist."