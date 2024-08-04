Dozens of people are participating in a demonstration outside the military court in Beit Lid, where a hearing is being held on the case of eight soldiers arrested last week on suspicion of abusing a Nukhba terrorist at the Sde Teiman prison facility.

The court decided to release three of the detainees under restrictive conditions and discussed the possibility of extending the detention of five others.

Participants and speakers at the demonstration include MK Limor Sonn Har-Melech (Otzma Yehudit), security expert, Eliyahu Yosian, Sima Hasson, chairperson of the Mothers' March organization, Iris Bernstein, mother of Lt. Col. Yonatan Tzur, friends of the arrested soldiers for "Force 100" and other right-wing activists.

Sonn Har Melech spoke out harshly against the actions of the Chief Military Prosecutor, Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, who ordered the arrest of the suspects last week. "Only in the perverted and sick world of the Chief Military Prosecutor will our soldiers be stalked during a war. The Chief Military Prosecutor will obviously make sure that the handcuffs are not fastened too tight on the hands of the terrorists,” Sonn Har Melech added.

She also said: "But in the world of the sane and intelligent nation of Israel, who understand that there is someone here who is not just confused, but totally and utterly confused. The people of Israel understood that our soldiers are heroes, and they are moral. There are no moral people like them in the whole world!"