Rut Malul passed away after fighting cancer for four years, leaving behind seven children between the ages of five and 14. Tragically, her children never got a chance to say goodbye. The Malul couple chose to keep the cancer diagnosis private from their children. When doctors told her she only had a week to live, Rut planned to speak to her children and somehow say goodbye. Sadly, she collapsed and was rushed to hospital before she had a chance. Rut passed away shortly after.

The images of seven young children at their mother's funeral are heartrending. Her eldest daughter, only fourteen years old, is weeping in her father's arms. Five little boys are desperately trying to hold back tears as they say Kaddish for the first time at their mother's freshly dug grave.

Rut’s death left the family emotionally shattered and financially destitute. She was the main breadwinner, and the family is now faced with no income and a large amount of medical bills. A fund has been opened and donations are urgently being collected to allow the family to move on after their mother’s tragic death. Donations will go towards paying for food, clothing, and care for the children.

