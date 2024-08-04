When George Clooney publicly called for President Biden to drop out of the race for President, he had a plan in mind. It was simple. Make the Vice President-Kamala Harris the candidate and let Hollywood do the rest. He knew fully well that there was 231 million dollars waiting in the wings from his cronies for her campaign.

It was originally intended for President Biden but it was held up because of his poor debate performance and the very real prospect that he was going to lose and bring everyone down with him. As George Clooney wrote in his New York Times op ed , “We are not going to win in November with this President. On top of that we won’t win the House, and we’re going to lose the Senate.” Hollywood was in dire straits. It pushed for Vice President Kamala Harris who was well known to the California community to replace President Biden as the candidate.

The fact that she was described by New York Times reporters who surveyed Democratic views of her in less than glowing terms did not matter. They reported ,”The painful reality for Ms. Harris is that in private conversations over the last few months, dozens of Democrats in the White House, on Capitol Hill and around the nation-including some who helped put her on the party’s 2020 ticket -said she had not risen to the challenge of proving herself as a future leader of the party, much less the country. Even some Democrats whom her own advisers referred reporters to for supportive quotes confided privately that they had lost hope in her.”

Hollywood was not worried. This was right up their alley. The Presidential makeover was possible. Pour in the campaign cash, bring in the A-listers, and build the hype through the vast network of media that Hollywood was famous for. This would not be any different than any movie set. It would just be another Big Screen Production. Kamala Harris would be just another Hollywood mirage.

It did not matter that she had a voting record left of the self proclaimed socialist Bernie Saunders or that as “Border Czar” she allowed over ten million illegals to enter America or that inflation has soared to the point people are having difficulty putting bread on the table. Hollywood could change the thinking of Americans.

Unfortunately America has suffered greatly by Hollywood’s mind games. Family life has been tormented, morality has been shaken, delusion has replaced reality. Kamala Harris on the domestic front has been one of the reasons crime is taking over Big Cities. On the foreign policy front China will not hesitate to invade Taiwan if Kamala Harris is President. Israel will fear for its very existence and Iran will make not one but many nuclear bombs. I pray and hope that Americans can see through the Hollywood mirage and recognize who the real Kamala Harris is.