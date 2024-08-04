President Isaac Herzog responded to the stabbing attack in Holon this morning in which an elderly man and woman were murdered and two other people were wounded.

“On this difficult morning, which brought such tragic news, I grieve, along with the entire nation, for the innocent victims of the terrible attack in Holon. I send my deepest sympathies to the bereaved families whose world has been shattered this morning, and I pray for the swift recovery of the wounded," the President stated.

"The world cannot turn a blind eye as our enemies attack us repeatedly with hate-filled terrorism, targeting innocent Israeli civilians whose only 'crime' was wishing to live as a free people in their own land," he said.

"I send my support the IDF and security forces in their struggle to eradicate the threat of terror - wherever it rears its ugly head. We will not give up, we will not falter in our determination. We will continue to believe in the justness of our cause and work tirelessly to defend our people,” Herzog concluded.