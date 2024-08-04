Over the last two weeks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu checked with Foreign Minister Israel Katz the possibility of replacing Yoav Gallant as Defense Minister.

According to Israel Hayom, Netanyahu examined the possibility himself and also through intermediaries, including his senior advisor David Sharan. It was also revealed that Minister Katz, who only entered the role of Foreign Minister at the beginning of the year, is not interested in leaving his ministry.

Sources in the Likud party say that the first option that arose regarding replacing Gallant was the appointment of Gideon Sa'ar - an option that would also add votes to the coalition. However, Netanyahu's associates feared giving Sha'ar an influential position and therefore preferred to offer the position to Katz.

It was also reported that the consultation carried out with the Foreign Minister sought to explore another initiative whereby Sa'ar would join the coalition but not as Defense Minister; instead, he would be appointed as Justice Minister. If there had been agreement from Katz and Sa'ar, Minister Yariv Levin would have moved to the Foreign Ministry, but no such agreement was reached.

Sa'ar claimed that he did not receive an offer to serve as Defense Minister and did not conduct negotiations with Likud. However, he emphasized that he does not rule out such a possibility, saying, "I am not shutting myself put of any options."