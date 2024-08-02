A discussion between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the heads of the defense establishment on the negotiations for a hostage release deal, held this past Wednesday, reportedly became tense and turned into a shouting match, Israeli media outlets reported on Friday.

The reports said that the heads of the defense establishment said that Netanyahu's demands would stall a hostage release deal, but got the impression that the Prime Minister was not ready to listen.

According to the reports, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief Ronen Bar told Netanyahu at the meeting, "We feel that on the one hand you are sending us to negotiate, but on the other hand you are making changes to the plan. If the meaning is that you are not interested in the outline on the table, tell us."

Maj. Gen. Nitzan Alon reportedly told Netanyahu that "you know that all the parameters (that you added) will not be accepted and there will be no deal”, and the Chief of Staff also made similar remarks.

The head of the Mossad, David Barnea, said according to the reports, "There is a deal. If we stall, we may miss the opportunity - we have to take it."

At this point, the report said, Netanyahu lashed out at the heads of the defense establishment and said, "You are feeble. You don't know how to conduct tough negotiations. You are weak, you are putting words in my mouth. Instead of pressuring the Prime Minister, pressure [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar."

It was reported that senior officials in the defense establishment said following the meeting, "Netanyahu does not want a deal at this time, he continues to insist on it, even though we make it clear to him that the system knows how to deal with the implications of the deal. He gave up on the hostages."

The Shin Bet stated in response, "We do not comment on what was said in closed discussions and regret the repeated leaks from these discussions."

The Prime Minister's Office said, "The report is incorrect. Sinwar is the obstacle to an agreement and not the Prime Minister who is willing to go a long, long way to release our hostages who are dear to him, while maintaining Israel's security and preventing conditions that would allow Hamas to regain control of the Strip, threaten Israel, and return to committing the atrocities of October 7. With this in mind, the Prime Minister ordered the negotiating delegation to leave for Cairo already on Saturday night or on Sunday."

