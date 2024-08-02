Chief of Staff, Major General Hertzi Halevi, held a situation assessment last night in the central Gaza Strip with the commander of the Southern Command, Major General Yaron Finkelman, the commander of Division 252, BG Moran Omer and other officers.

"Our message to the entire Middle East this week is that we are ready to go wherever needed against those who attack the citizens of Israel, against those who attack the State of Israel. We will bring very accurate intelligence, to attack, kill and also take risks," he said.

“We attacked in Beirut and we are attacking in Gaza. We will be very strong in defense and then we will also attack with all our force. This is a very important message. It is impossible to do all this without relying on the fact that we have many reservists who are willing to put in the effort, reservists with very high professional abilities and extremely dedicated.

The IDF is fighting in the best way possible. You are fighting immensely well, but we must all know that we have the patience and the determination to keep doing it right, until we reach the goals of the war."