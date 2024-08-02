As Bnei Yisroel were poised to enter Eretz Yisroel, the tribes of Reuven and Gad set their sights on the recently conquered eastern bank of the Jordan. It was a fertile land that would be ideal for grazing their large flocks. They petitioned Moshe to be given this land instead of their portion in Eretz Yisrael.

Moshe was angered by their request and harshly rebuked them. The commentaries suggest different explanations for why Moshe became so angered.

Some suggest that it was because they were turning away from the Holy Land of Eretz Yisrael and choosing to live in Chutz Laaretz. Further, they were doing this because of their desire for material success, prioritising this over holiness.

Other commentators explain that Moshe thought that they were afraid of battle, showing a lack of Bitachon in Hashem. Their fear in battle, particularly the tribe of Gad who were known to be warriors, would sow fear in the hearts of the rest of the people and discourage them from wanting to enter the land.

This is why Moshe likened the actions of Bnei Gad and Reuven to the spies. With their reports of the formidable Canaanite nations, with giants and fortified cities, the spies frightened the Jewish people who refused to enter the Land, resulting in the 40 years of wandering in the desert.

And finally, Moshe questioned their very morality, asking;האחיכם יבואו למלחמה ואתם תשבו פה , “Will your brothers go out to war and you sit here?” How could it be that your fellow Jews will go out in battle to conquer the Holy Land, risking their lives, and you will dwell comfortably in Chutz Laaretz?

Accepting Moshe’s rebuke, the tribes of Reuven and Gad declared that before they would settle in the comfort of the Eiver Hayarden, they would go out to fight together with the tribes entering the Land and lead from the front. A number of times they use the words לפני ה‘, “before Hashem”, to show that they did have Bitachon that they would be victorious.

Moshe accepted their proposal and allowed them to take their inheritance on the other side of the river. But then strangely, Moshe adds half of the tribe of Menashe to join them on the eastern bank.

The commentaries grapple with this. Menashe did not ask to settle on the eastern bank, why were they included? Further, after Moshe’s rebuke to Bnei Gad and Reuven, why would he ‘relegate’ more of Bnei Yisrael to settle outside of the borders of the Holy Land? And why only half of the tribe of Menashe?

In last week’s Parsha we read how the daughters of Tzelofchad came before Moshe and the elders to demand that they be able to inherit their deceased father’s portion in Eretz Yisroel. At a time when the men had spurned the Holy Land, asking to return to Egypt, these five women demonstrated a great love of the Land and a desire to dwell there.

The Torah traces their lineage as being the daughters of Tzelofchad back to Menashe, son of Yosef. Despite having reached the pinnacle of financial success, Yosef yearned for the Holy Land. His dying wish was that his body would eventually be brought to burial in the holy soil of Eretz Yisrael.

Yosef’s great love of the Land even while in Egypt, was encapsulated in the name given to his firstborn son, Menashe. Yosef explained the significance of this name; for G-d has caused me to forget (nashani)… my father’s home. Menashe reflected Yosef’s desire to retain his connection to his ancestral homeland.

This love was passed down from generation to generation. This was the love which motivated the daughters of Tzelophchad in their demand.

Menashe, said Moshe, would live on the eastern bank of the Jordan to ensure that the Jews of Chutz Laaretz would retain their love and longing for Eretz Yisroel.

In his commentary, the Shach writes that the reason for having half of Menashe in Eretz Yisrael and half in Eiver Hayarden, was;שלא תשתכח האחוה - so that the brotherly love not be forgotten. Having the single tribe of Menashe span both sides of the Jordan shows that the Jews of Chutz Laaretz and Eretz Yisroel remain one people; united in our love of one another and united in our love of Eretz Yisroel.

Over the last 300 days, as our brothers and sisters fight a war against the evil terror regimes that have attacked and continue to threaten the Holy Land and its inhabitants, we who live in the comfort of Chutz Laaretz have not forgotten our brotherly love and connection. We felt the pain of the lost lives of the Shemini Atzeres attack and the hostages taken from their homes. We feel the loss of every heroic soldier.

With our prayers, Tehillim, Tzedaka, extra Mitzvos and Bitachon along with protests and missions, we hope to give strength and draw down protection for our people and our soldiers in Eretz Yisrael.

Some commentators explain that the settlement on the eastern side of the Jordan was the beginning of the realisation of the Messianic prophesy in Parshas Shoftim, of a time when Hashem will extend the borders of Eretz Yisrael. May we merit an immediate and complete victory over our enemies and see our captives safely returned. And may we see the full realisation of this promise and the return of all of the Jewish people to Eretz Yisrael, where we will live in peace and tranquillity, וישבתם לבטח בארצכם.

Rabbi Yonason Johnson is the director of the Maor Centre for Torah learning, Melbourne. www.maor.com.au