List of "Iron Branches" of Supermarkets to Be Open During Emergencies

https://www.gov.il/he/pages/iron-branches-140424



Hundreds of "Iron Branches" of supermarket chains across the country have

been mapped, inspected, and will operate even under fire, according to Home

Front Command guidelines, to provide residents with essential food and

consumer goods. Tens of thousands of ready-to-distribute food packages will

be available for immediate distribution if necessary to citizens who cannot

leave their homes, and emergency food stocks have been increased in quantity

and variety of products.



Type: Spokesperson Announcements

Subject: Iron Swords

Publication Date: 14.04.2024

Update Date: 28.07.2024



*Click to search for Iron Branches on the interactive map

https://www.govmap.gov.il/?c=203343.89,608758.59&z=1&lay=IRON_BRANCHES_SMKT



The map is intended for convenience, but please note that there may be

discrepancies between the map and the list of Iron Branches on the Ministry

of Economy website. In this case, the most updated content is the list.



Alongside the Home Front Command's recommendation, the Ministry of Economy

publishes a list of emergency food items:



Raw tahini, nuts, couscous, bulgur, oats, various canned goods, tuna, hot

meals, biscuits, rice cakes, crackers, dried fruits, cooked legumes, peanut

butter, honey, sugar, halva, tea, coffee, etc.



Upcoming Conference



The Ministry of Economy and Industry will hold a conference this week to

enhance the preparedness of the economy for the escalation of conflict,

focusing on food supply to citizens and the functional continuity of

essential industries. The conference will be attended by the Minister of

Industry and Economy, Nir Barkat, the ministry's Director-General, Amnon

Merhav, the head of the National Emergency Authority, Brigadier General

(res.) Yoram Lardo, representatives of the security system, government

ministries, retailers, importers, and industrialists.



Conference Topics

Various scenarios and challenges will be presented at the conference, along

with defense policies and public communication issues, activities and

assistance from the Ministry of Economy to the industry in relevant areas

such as manpower, transportation, and supply methods, synchronization

between industries and local authorities, etc.



Preparation Actions



The Ministry of Economy and Industry, responsible for the functional

continuity of the food production and supply chain during emergencies,

constantly examines and improves its readiness for the escalation of the

conflict. Notable actions include:



Preparing a list of "Iron Branches" of supermarket chains that will

continue to provide food and essential goods even during intensive fighting,

subject to Home Front Command guidelines.

In recent weeks, emergency management workers, in cooperation with supermarket chains, have mapped hundreds of "Iron Branches" professionally examined based on various criteria such as protection, generation, stock, manpower, etc. These

branches will continue to operate and serve the public even in a state of

war and home front damage, according to the situation and Home Front Command

guidelines. A coordination mechanism with the chains and local authorities

has also been established to prioritize these branches in terms of energy

and stock supply, as well as coordinating public information dissemination

regarding their regular operation.



The list of Iron Branches is constantly updated and will be available in

all local authorities and the Home Front Command, online, based on national

distribution. Simultaneously, the ministry is working with supermarket

chains to prepare a dedicated, tailored workforce that will respond to the

chains' needs if necessary.



The ministry has also updated and upgraded Israel's strategic food

reserves. Quantities of emergency stocks have been increased, and new food

items have been added, with constant checks on the readiness and validity of

the products.



Additionally, the Ministry of Economy and Industry has completed the

preparation of tens of thousands of food packages containing essential items

for distribution, if needed, to citizens who will be confined to their

homes. These packages were prepared by several supermarket chains selected

through a unique tender process conducted for the first time in cooperation

with the National Emergency Authority and the Ministry of Finance. The

packages are stored and ready for distribution, including the possibility of

preparing additional quantities immediately as needed.



Recommendations



Alongside the Home Front Command's recommendation to keep products in every

home that can last for 3 days, such as food, water, medicines, toiletries,

rechargeable batteries for mobile phones, a battery-operated transistor,

etc., the Ministry of Economy has held internal discussions in recent months

with the Ministry of Health, the National Emergency Authority, and the Home Front

Command and formulated a list of emergency food items.



The recommended food items include dry goods that do not require cooking

like raw tahini, nuts, couscous, bulgur, oats, various canned goods, tuna,

hot meals, biscuits, rice cakes, crackers, dried fruits, cooked legumes,

peanut butter, honey, sugar, halva, tea, coffee, etc.



Inventory Check

The Ministry of Economy has instructed the chains to prepare for the sale of

quantities sufficient for 3-7 days, with guidelines for the supermarket

chains to prepare with appropriate stocks for the population. The ministry

conducts regular checks and has found that there are sufficient stocks in

the chains, warehouses, and production, and there is no need for food

hoarding.



________________________________________

Translated by IMRA - Independent Media Review and Analysis, headed by Dr. Aaron Lerner, and since 1992 providing news and analysis on the Middle East with a focus on Arab-Israeli relations



Website: www.imra.org.il