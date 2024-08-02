List of "Iron Branches" of Supermarkets to Be Open During Emergencies
Hundreds of "Iron Branches" of supermarket chains across the country have
been mapped, inspected, and will operate even under fire, according to Home
Front Command guidelines, to provide residents with essential food and
consumer goods. Tens of thousands of ready-to-distribute food packages will
be available for immediate distribution if necessary to citizens who cannot
leave their homes, and emergency food stocks have been increased in quantity
and variety of products.
Type: Spokesperson Announcements
Subject: Iron Swords
Publication Date: 14.04.2024
Update Date: 28.07.2024
*Click to search for Iron Branches on the interactive map
https://www.govmap.gov.il/?c=203343.89,608758.59&z=1&lay=IRON_BRANCHES_SMKT
The map is intended for convenience, but please note that there may be
discrepancies between the map and the list of Iron Branches on the Ministry
of Economy website. In this case, the most updated content is the list.
Alongside the Home Front Command's recommendation, the Ministry of Economy
publishes a list of emergency food items:
Raw tahini, nuts, couscous, bulgur, oats, various canned goods, tuna, hot
meals, biscuits, rice cakes, crackers, dried fruits, cooked legumes, peanut
butter, honey, sugar, halva, tea, coffee, etc.
Upcoming Conference
The Ministry of Economy and Industry will hold a conference this week to
enhance the preparedness of the economy for the escalation of conflict,
focusing on food supply to citizens and the functional continuity of
essential industries. The conference will be attended by the Minister of
Industry and Economy, Nir Barkat, the ministry's Director-General, Amnon
Merhav, the head of the National Emergency Authority, Brigadier General
(res.) Yoram Lardo, representatives of the security system, government
ministries, retailers, importers, and industrialists.
Conference Topics
Various scenarios and challenges will be presented at the conference, along
with defense policies and public communication issues, activities and
assistance from the Ministry of Economy to the industry in relevant areas
such as manpower, transportation, and supply methods, synchronization
between industries and local authorities, etc.
Preparation Actions
The Ministry of Economy and Industry, responsible for the functional
continuity of the food production and supply chain during emergencies,
constantly examines and improves its readiness for the escalation of the
conflict. Notable actions include:
Preparing a list of "Iron Branches" of supermarket chains that will
continue to provide food and essential goods even during intensive fighting,
subject to Home Front Command guidelines.
In recent weeks, emergency management workers, in cooperation with supermarket chains, have mapped hundreds of "Iron Branches" professionally examined based on various criteria such as protection, generation, stock, manpower, etc. These
branches will continue to operate and serve the public even in a state of
war and home front damage, according to the situation and Home Front Command
guidelines. A coordination mechanism with the chains and local authorities
has also been established to prioritize these branches in terms of energy
and stock supply, as well as coordinating public information dissemination
regarding their regular operation.
The list of Iron Branches is constantly updated and will be available in
all local authorities and the Home Front Command, online, based on national
distribution. Simultaneously, the ministry is working with supermarket
chains to prepare a dedicated, tailored workforce that will respond to the
chains' needs if necessary.
The ministry has also updated and upgraded Israel's strategic food
reserves. Quantities of emergency stocks have been increased, and new food
items have been added, with constant checks on the readiness and validity of
the products.
Additionally, the Ministry of Economy and Industry has completed the
preparation of tens of thousands of food packages containing essential items
for distribution, if needed, to citizens who will be confined to their
homes. These packages were prepared by several supermarket chains selected
through a unique tender process conducted for the first time in cooperation
with the National Emergency Authority and the Ministry of Finance. The
packages are stored and ready for distribution, including the possibility of
preparing additional quantities immediately as needed.
Recommendations
Alongside the Home Front Command's recommendation to keep products in every
home that can last for 3 days, such as food, water, medicines, toiletries,
rechargeable batteries for mobile phones, a battery-operated transistor,
etc., the Ministry of Economy has held internal discussions in recent months
with the Ministry of Health, the National Emergency Authority, and the Home Front
Command and formulated a list of emergency food items.
The recommended food items include dry goods that do not require cooking
like raw tahini, nuts, couscous, bulgur, oats, various canned goods, tuna,
hot meals, biscuits, rice cakes, crackers, dried fruits, cooked legumes,
peanut butter, honey, sugar, halva, tea, coffee, etc.
Inventory Check
The Ministry of Economy has instructed the chains to prepare for the sale of
quantities sufficient for 3-7 days, with guidelines for the supermarket
chains to prepare with appropriate stocks for the population. The ministry
conducts regular checks and has found that there are sufficient stocks in
the chains, warehouses, and production, and there is no need for food
hoarding.
Translated by IMRA - Independent Media Review and Analysis, headed by Dr. Aaron Lerner, and since 1992 providing news and analysis on the Middle East with a focus on Arab-Israeli relations
Website: www.imra.org.il