In this podcast, recorded two weeks ago on July 15th, 2024, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman reflect on the paradoxical character of the heathen prophet Bilaam, who despite being a great philosopher and ostensibly very 'religious,' was actually evil incarnate. For Bilaam, the greatest religious experience was anger and negativity.

This podcast is being published late and out of sequence due to Rabbi Richman's recent family circumstances. Rabbi Richman's daughter passed away just a few hours after this podcast was recorded and the family began their mourning period, and thus it was not aired on time.