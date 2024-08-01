Israel is working to ensure that the defensive coalition will take action in the case of an Iranian attack, Kan News reported.

Likewise, the defense establishment is preparing for the possibility of Iranian launches at IDF bases in central Israel as well. The officials fear a non-precision missile hitting a civilian target, but at the moment, there are no special instructions for the home front.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to talk on the phone with US President Joe Biden about the expected retribution from Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas, among other things.

Israel is expecting the Iranian response to come in the coming days, possibly as early as the weekend, after Ismail Haniyeh's funeral on Friday in Qatar and after meetings held since the elimination by officials in the IRGC and Iranian Military.

To be cautious, Israel's aerial defense array raised its alertness level immediately to prepare for an attack that may occur before that.

Israel is expecting Iran to launch ballistic and cruise missiles and drones, along with simultaneous launches by Shiite militias in Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, and Iraq.