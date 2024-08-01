IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari answered questions on Thursday regarding Israel's involvement in the elimination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh.

"Other than the elimination of senior Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr in Lebanon, we did not conduct any airstrikes that night anywhere in the Middle East," Hagari stated at a press conference marking the war's 300th day.

Amid the security tension and threats by Iran and Hezbollah to respond to the eliminations of Heniyeh and Shukr, Hagari emphasized: "There is no change in the Home Front Command's defense policy. We are taking all steps to ensure security.

"We're keeping an ear on the ground," according to him, "The protection is not hermetic, and therefore everyone should follow the guidelines."