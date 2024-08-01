The IDF is increasing defensive operations on roads and in communities in Judea and Samaria amid fears of escalation on various fronts.

"The IDF is prepared and coordinating with the security forces and authorities in Judea and Samaria for the various scenarios," the IDF stated.

Between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the security forces arrested 24 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists across Judea and Samaria.

During an operation in the village of Kobar in the Binyamin region, forces arrested one suspected terrorist and interrogated dozens of others. In Kafr Ni'ma, Beit Rima, Shuqba, and al-Midiya the forces arrested six suspects.

In Beit Kahil, near Hebron, the forces arrested 11 suspects, and in Shechem (Nablus) and Talfit in Samaria, seven suspects were arrested.