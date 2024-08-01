Arab news sources are reporting that Ismail Haniyeh's bodyguard, Wasim Abu Sha'ban, who was killed with his boss in Tehran on Wednesday morning, was a member of Hamas's Nukhba force in the past.

Abu Sha'ban was a terrorist in Hamas's Tel al-Hawa Brigade and was promoted to commander in the Nukhba Force. Arab media credits him with the terror attack in which five IDF soldiers were murdered in July 2014.

During Operation Protective Edge he was a member of the terror cell that crossed the border from Gaza through a tunnel that led into Israel and ambushed an IDF force that was in a pillbox in Kibbutz Nahal Oz.

The cell launched an anti-tank missile at the force. As a result Sgt. Daniel Kedmi, Sgt. Barkai Yeshai Shor, Sgt. Erez Sagi, Sgt. Dor Deri, and Sgt. Nadav Raymond were killed.

The terrorists also attempted to abduct one of the soldiers but failed thanks to the soldiers who returned fire.