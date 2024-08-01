Dedicated in memory of Yaakov ben Avraham and Sarah Aharonov z"l

Sarit Grunwald is a Torah Mitzion Shlicha in Memphis

I also dedicate this Dvar Torah to all the shlichim who completed their year of shlichut and to all the shlichim who are now beginning their journey.

In the recent weekly Torah portions, we have read about the preparations for the entry of the Israelites into Eretz Israel. We all know the stories of Yetziat Mitzrayim, the journey in the desert, the disputes, the beliefs, the blessings, the Mitzvot, and the entry into Eretz Israel. These stories are always fascinating, and their interpretations are interesting. We know that the story ends with the sad conclusion that Moshe and Aharon, our greatest leaders, didn’t enter the Promised Land. At the same time, there is great excitement about the fulfillment of Hashem's promise to Avraham, Yittzhak, and Yaakov – Eretz Israel for Am Israel.

This year, more than any other year, I noticed that the whole matter of wandering in the desert and preparing for the entry into Eretz Israel reflects exactly the journey we are undergoing now. Although we must not forget that we are already in the miracle of the State of Israel, the feeling is that it is now our time to sit, think, and write about all the stations of our journeys in recent years, just before the redemption and the building of Beit Hamikdash.

These are the journeys....

אֵ֜לֶּה מַסְעֵ֣י בְנֵֽי־יִשְׂרָאֵ֗ל אֲשֶׁ֥ר יָצְא֛וּ מֵאֶ֥רֶץ מִצְרַ֖יִם לְצִבְאֹתָ֑ם בְּיַד־מֹשֶׁ֖ה וְאַהֲרֹֽן׃

וַיִּכְתֹּ֨ב מֹשֶׁ֜ה אֶת־מוֹצָאֵיהֶ֛ם לְמַסְעֵיהֶ֖ם עַל־פִּ֣י יְהֹוָ֑ה וְאֵ֥לֶּה מַסְעֵיהֶ֖ם לְמוֹצָאֵיהֶֽם׃

(במדבר ל"ג א,ב)

Moshe sits and writes in detail about the 42 journeys the Israelites took in the desert until their entry into Eretz Israel. It is interesting that these are called journeys and not stations, as it is written in each verse "they journeyed and they camped”. For example: "The whole Israelite community set out from the Desert of Sin, traveling from place to place as the Lord commanded. They camped at Rephidim'' (Shemot 17:1) "The Israelites traveled on and camped on the plains of Moab by the Jordan across from Jericho" (Bamidbar 22:1), etc.

Kli Yakar’s commentary on the verse "These are the journeys of Bnei Israel" explains: "They were wandering and moving like someone lying at the end of a rope. They did not rest or relax for forty years. Therefore, it says 'these are the journeys' to tell you that in forty years, they moved only 42 times. Thus, it settles what was said 'these are the journeys' and did not say 'these are the encampments,' as it was said 'they journeyed and they camped,' but it came to explain the statement 'He moved them in the desert' because the movement means the journeys."

Am Israel is in a state of movement not only in a physical way, but also in an internal, spiritual way. They discover additional layers of themselves as individuals, as families, as tribes, and as a nation, where they grow.

Often, as a life coach, I tell my patients, just before they get married “let’s take the time now to look at the journeys you have taken along the way”. This is the time when they usually raise an eyebrow because during the coaching process, we try to look forward and strive for the goal. But just before the wedding, when the bride is a step away from the Huppah, we sit and examine what abilities, strengths, and weaknesses she has learned from this journey that can help her grow and thrive in the future. And we continue to recognize Hashem's close supervision throughout the journey, "At the command of Hashem they journeyed, and at the command of Hashem they camped" (Bamidbar 9:23).

Remembering all the names of the places of Am Israel’s journeys, comes as a preparation for the greatest thing – the entry into Eretz Israel. This entry is not smooth. Hashem challenges Am Israel with war within Israel, with instructions on taking spoils and dealing with enemies. There are explicit instructions on the division of territories and lands, on the relation to the Levites and the cities of refuge. Nevertheless, even at this moment, we continue to ask to expand territories. The tribes of Reuven, Gad, and half of Manasseh approach Moshe and plead: "If we have found favor in your eyes, let this land be given to your servants as a possession. Do not make us cross the Jordan" (Bamidbar 32:5). These tribes request and beg Moshe to give them a portion outside the eastern side of the Jordan. Do they want to separate from the rest of Israel sitting within the borders given by Hashem to Moshe?

As a family of shlichim in the past two years, I have discovered large Zionist Jewish communities outside of Israel. Over time, and especially in the past year, they always reminded me of the tribes of Reuven, Gad, and half of Manasseh, who promised that in times of war in Israel, they would be the first to help.

We saw how during this year's war, Jews of the diaspora came through for the benefit of Israel and Am Israel. Some enlisted in the army, some volunteered on behalf of Israel, others helped financially with donations for the army and society in Israel. Nevertheless, and despite certain sources emphasizing the importance of Jews remaining in the diaspora to help Israel from there, we read in the Talmud (Ketubot 111a), "Anyone who walks four cubits in the Land of Israel is assured of a place in the world to come." How can we forget the great privilege of "each man under his vine and under his fig tree" in Eretz Israel?

Rabbi Yitzhak Breiter says: "Every day of your life, strive, pray, and make practical efforts to live in the Holy Land or, at the very least, to walk there for four steps. By doing so, you can progress and ascend higher and higher until you achieve complete holiness. This is the absolute holy victory that a person attains in this world."

How can one be willing to forgo complete holiness? Sometimes the possibility of stepping toward this place and goal is hidden from us due to the deception of the Sitra Achra, which misleads us, showing us as if food and physical places are better for us, but this is not the case. Wholeness in holiness is choosing to open our eyes and accurately discern what is right for us and our service of Hashem.

On another level, sometimes a person cannot lift himself and walk towards the right goal. All he needs is another person to extend a hand and lead him to the right place. Rabbi Nachman of Breslov ascended to the Holy Land in 1798, during the height of Napoleon's wars in the Land of Israel. Rabbi Nachman went through many troubles, dangers, and hardships until he reached Eretz Israel. When he arrived in Israel, he preached in many places, intending to return to Europe and convince his followers that he had paved the way for them to ascend to the Land of Israel. About the difficult route to Israel, he said: "Now come and see how great and important Eretz Israel is, for even the way to it has the power to sustain life, even when one is far from the Torah" (Likutei Moharan, Part 2, 78).

Rabbi Nachman wanted to return to Israel with his Hasidim, but it is known that at the age of 32, he contracted tuberculosis and passed away in Ukraine.

These days, we have a role to extend a hand and connect the Jewish communities in the diaspora to the Torah of Israel in Eretz Israel. Each of us knows what strengths and abilities he can use in this journey. The conclusion of Bamidbar ends the chapter of the trials of the desert generation, and now they enter a land flowing with milk and honey. Chazak, Chazak, V’nitchazek.

May we all merit to be an active part of the redemption.

For comments: [email protected]