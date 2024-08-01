The Jihad Council, being responsible for the military realm, maintains direct communication with the Iranians. Probably, an Iranian representative occasionally attends its meetings and deliberations. Currently, the individual most probable to hold the position of the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force is Ismail Qaani.

The Jihad Council comprises six more members, in addition to Fu’ad Shakar.

Hashem Safi al-Din, the leader of the Executive Council,[1] is regarded as the second most significant figure in Hezbollah, following Nasrallah.

Ibrahim Aqil is the head of operations in Hezbollah and responsible of the Radwan Unit.

Khuder Yusuf Nader, also known as “Izz a-Din,” is the head of the security unit.

Ali Karki is responsible for overseeing Hezbollah’s military operations in southern Lebanon.

Mohammad Haidar is a former Member of Parliament. The exact nature of his present position inside Hezbollah remains uncertain, however it is possible that he functions as an advisor to the Council.

Talal Hamia, also known as “Abu Jaafar,” has the position of commander in Unit 910, which is responsible for Hezbollah’s overseas operations and acts of terrorism. Additionally, he may also hold the position of Hezbollah’s principal intelligence officer.

Fu’ad Shakar had a significant role in organizing and carrying out the terrorist attack against the Marines in Beirut on October 23, 1983, resulting in the deaths of 241 US personnel. Furthermore, Shakar had a direct role in the kidnapping of the remains of three Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers in October 2000 on Mount Dov. These soldiers, Staff Sergeant Benjamin Avraham, Staff Sergeant Adi Avitan, and Staff Sergeant Omar Su’ad were killed by Hezbollah militants while carrying out a patrol along the perimeter fence.

Shakar’s elimination took place in the center of Beirut, in Hezbollah’s stronghold, which is regarded as the most crucial and sensitive location in Lebanon. The elimination of a prominent member of Hezbollah’s military branch, together with the casualties of Lebanese civilians, serves as a pretext for Hezbollah to justify their assaults on Israeli civilians. Before the elimination, high-ranking Hezbollah officials issued warnings of retaliating against any Israeli aggression and vowed to inflict significant damage on military and civilian sites in Haifa, the Golan Heights, and Ramat David. These specific targets were identified by Hezbollah in a video captured by UAVs that penetrated Israeli territory.

Shakar plays a direct role in the conflict against Israel and holds a crucial and noteworthy position within Hezbollah’s network. This elimination is a significant setback for Hezbollah and a major source of humiliation for its security unit, given that the IDF successfully infiltrated its security systems.

Hezbollah is compelled to cease its activities and investigate the breach of intelligence and security due to the feeling of infiltration and persecution produced by the eliminations.

Such a pause might likewise impact its functioning. Nevertheless, like prior instances, this elimination is unlikely to halt Hezbollah’s operations against Israel in the foreseeable future. Targeting a member of Hezbollah’s Jihad Council represents an escalation in Israel’s elimination operations as part of the Iron Sword War in the northern region.

Another significant occurrence that transpired the same night was the elimination of Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas’ political bureau, by an unknown actor in Tehran. According to local reports, Haniyeh was killed while staying at a IRGC compound. Wasim Abu Shaaban, who served as Haniya’s personal escort, was also a casualty of the incident. Haniyeh, along with other high-ranking officials like Naim Qassem, Nasrallah’s deputy, and Ziad Nakhleh, secretary general of the PIJ, came to Tehran before the recent inauguration of Iran’s new president, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, which took place the previous night.

Haniyeh’s funeral will be held on Friday (August 2) in Qatar, and on Thursday (August 1) a ceremony will also be held in Tehran.