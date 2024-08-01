“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book has been written, every picture has been repainted---and that process is continuing day by day and minute by minute.” - George Orwell, 1984.

By way of a commencement, the “Life and times of Kamala Harris” authored by Geoffrey B. Higginbotham Major General, USMC [Ret] is instructive. The editorial begins with the following:

"Kamala Harris’ father was an avowed Marxist professor in the Economics Department at Stanford University in Palo Alto, CA. Both of Harris’ parents were active in the Berkeley based afro-American Association. Fidel Castro and Che Guevara were the heroes of the Afro-American Association.

"The group’s leader, Donald Warden [aka Khalid al-Mansour], mentored 2 young Afro-American Association members, Huey Newton and Bobby Seale, who created the Maoist inspired Black Panther Party, which gained strong support from Communist China. The Black Panther Party served as the model for creation of the Back Lives Matter Marxist organization. Khalid al-Mansour subsequently went on to arrange financing and facilitated for Barack Hussein Obama to be accepted as a student to matriculate at Harvard Law School.

"Following her graduation from college, Harris returned to California and subsequently became involved with the 60-yearold married Speaker of the California Assembly, William Brown, Jr. His political campaigns were supported and funded by Dr. Carlton Goodlett, the owner of the Sun Reporter and several other pro-Communist newspapers.

"Brown was elected as Mayor of San Francisco, and strongly endorsed Harris’ and guided her political rise in California politics and ultimately her election as California’s Attorney General. Willy Brown, Jr was a well –known long-time Communist sympathizer and was initially elected to public office with the substantial help of the Communist Party, USA. He became widely regarded as one of the Chinese Communist Party’s best friends in the San Francisco Area.

"While serving as San Francisco District Attorney, Kamala Harris mentored a young San Francisco Radical Maoist activist, Lateefah Simon, who was a member of the STORM Revolutionary Movement who currently chairs the Bay Area Rapid Transit [BART] board. He has always been close friends with the founder of Black Lives Matter Marxist Domestic Terrorists, Alicia Garza, as well as STORM member and avowed Communist, Van Jones."J

Harris has been openly supporting Black Lives Matter Marxists. She is still closely associated with Maoist Lateefah Simon and Marxist Alicia Garza.



Kamala Harris's sister Maya Harris was a student activist at Stanford University. She was closely associated with Steve Phillips, one of the leading Marxist-Leninists on campus and a long-time affiliate with the League of Revolutionary Struggle, a pro-Chinese Communist group.

He funded many leftist political campaigns, and voter registration drives in the Southern and South Western states in order to help his friend, Barack Hussein Obama defeat Hillary Clinton. Phillips has been a major financial sponsor for Kamala Harris's political campaigns for various California elective offices, plus Cory Booker, Andrew Gillum, Stacey Abrams to name a few.

Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff works for the law firm DLA Piper, which boasts nearly 30 years of experience in Communist China with 140 lawyers dedicated to its “Communist China investment Services branch. He was just appointed Professor at Yale to school future lawyers in the fine points of Communism.

When she was elected to the US Senate, Kamala Harris appointed a Pro-Communist Senate Chief of Staff, Karine Jean-Pierre, who was active with the New York based Haiti Support Network. This organization was aligned with pro-Communist China/Communist North Korea Workers World Party and supported Jean-Bertrand Aristide, the far-left Communist former president of Haiti and the radical Lavalas movement.

Fortunately for Harris, but potentially disastrous for the US, elected office holders are not subject to the security clearance process. If the FBI did a background investigation on Kamala Harris, chances are she would not have passed, because of her 40-year close ties with Marxists, Communists, Maoists, and Communist China.

Chances are she would never have been approved for acceptance to any of the 5 Military Service Academies, been approved to a US Government Sub-Cabinet position, or would have been approved to fill a sensitive position for a high security defense contractor. Yet she now is but a heartbeat away from being President and about to run for the highest office in the USA.

Times of Israel published, “Hariss, I will not be silenced on Gaza suffering; Israel: Her words harm chances for deal” by Jacob Magid on 26 July, 2024.

Following her meeting with PM Benjamin Netanyahu, she lamented the ‘death of far too many innocent civilians” said a top Israeli official. ”Remarks imply Israel- US gaps, will lead Hamas to toughen stance.’

Capturing a few of her quotes suffices to capture Harris’s thoughts:

“What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating. The images of dead children and desperate hungry people fleeing for safety-- sometimes displaced for the second, third or fourth time.”

“We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering---“

“As I just told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, it is time to get this deal done.”

What she had not said was whether she personally had viewed the video on the October 7 massacre. If she had, she would have realized how absurd an equivalence her words portray.

Time and again, PM Netanyahu emphasized that the existing war was the 5th of a kind with Hamas. Further, Harris’s lack of knowledge causes her to fail to comprehend that war is war. During WW2, President Roosevelt agreed to bomb HIroshima, and when questioned on the resulting deaths, he answered that there would be far more if he did not do so, since the Japanese would never surrender.

As for the reasons for the war, The Jewish Chronicle of March 31, 2024 featured, “I watched footage taken on Oct. 7. What I saw was evil” by David Rullo. “It was evil calculated evil. Calculated evil; the likes of which is rarely, if ever; visited upon civilized society.”

“When a boy’s mother arrives home, accompanied by security forces, she is shown her husband’s body and nearly collapses as an IDF soldier holds her up.

"In another much more graphic scene, an Israeli man’s corpse is lying on the ground while a Hamas terrorist chops and slices his head off, taking it with him as some sort of depraved talisman. It is the type of behavior expected from a serial killer, not someone who thinks of himself as a soldier in a war.

"Throughout the video, women are seen suffering the aftermath of sexual assault while being taken hostage. Burnt babies and children’s corpses are shown. There are 139 murders shown in the nearly 50-minute reel.

"A constant refrain of ‘Allahu Akbar’ or ‘G-d is great,’ is heard. Other terrorists profess ‘There are dog’s corpses’ and ‘Bring more, f*** this country. A Hamas commander is heard telling one of his compatriots, ‘Bring him and hang him. Bring him and let people play with his body.’

"The men, women and children were selected for only one reason. They were Jewish and they were in Israel. What I saw in the video was a repudiation of the idea that Hamas can be a partner in peace.”

Senator JD Van’s, “Hillbilly Elegy”, described as a tough love analysis of the poor who back Trump, includes desirable attributes sadly lacking in Kamala Harris. The book is an autobiographical account by Vance of his journey from a rough upbringing in hillbilly America to a university education at Yale Law School.

Daniel J Samet (JNS) comments on July 24, 2024: “Harris, who tellingly won’t attend Netanyahu’s speech to Congress, has a very anti-Israel record. If she becomes president, there will be daylight between her administration and the Jewish state that will come at the expense of American security.”

In his 1995 book, ‘Triumph of the market”, Edward S. Herman, a noted economist and media analyst, contends that the systemization of genocide is based on the concept of “normalization”. In Herman’s words:

“This is the process whereby ugly, degrading, murderous, and unspeakable acts become routine and are acceptable as “the way things are done.”

Perhaps, we can learn to understand Kamala Harris.

Sources:

[1] The Rumor Mill News –“ Communist History of V.P. Kamala Harris.”

[2] Bosses, Start Using the Rumor Mill instead of Fearing it.





