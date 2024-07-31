What is the goal of the current war that started on Simchat Torah?

-Some will say, it's to bring quiet and safety to the southern and to the northern regions of Israel.

-Others will say it is to secure the release of the hostages.

-Perhaps a goal is the killing their leaders, or taking revenge on the terrorists that took part in the barbaric attack?

-Some will proclaim that the goal is a total victory, taking over land or gaining sovereignty.

This week's Parsha also brings up war, and there are two points that we can learn from it.

1. Whose Revenge is it? Hashem's or the Nation of Israel's?

Hashem commands Moshe to take Am Yisrael to a war to "avenge Bnei Yisrael" against the Midianites. Moshe immediately commands the nation to go to war for the sake of the "Revenge of Hashem" against the Midianites (Bamidbar 31:2-3).

So, who is right? Is the war for the sake of Hashem's revenge or is it a revenge on behalf of the Nation of Israel? The answer is, that it is the same thing. Whoever opposes Israel is really opposing the G-d of Israel. Israel is not fighting just for its own sake, it is fighting the war "Al Kiddush Hashem'', for the sanctification of Hashem's name. This concept gives the moral justification and meaning to our war, resulting in the strength and power that we fight with.

2. Quiet 'Place Among the Nations' or Total Victory?

At the end of the Parsha, the two tribes of the Gad and Reuven decide that they are interested in staying on the eastern side of the Jordan river. They have accumulated a lot of cattle, and these areas have much land for pasturing. Perhaps they thought that the war's purpose was to bring quiet. Once they achieve (temporary) quiet, they prefer to stop there.

Moshe explains to them that the purpose of war isn't just enjoying a quiet place among the nations of the world. Of course, we need peace and quiet, but Moshe insists that they continue fighting until the land is fully conquered on the western side of the Jordan river.

The war is not just to achieve peace for the south. Nor for the north. This war isn't a battle of one or two tribes. This is a general national battle. Revenge of Hashem and the revenge of the Nation of Israel. That is why we must continue until a total victory is achieved.