Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave an address on Wednesday evening about the elimination of Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr.

"Since the onset of the war, I made it clear that we are in a struggle against Iran's axis of evil. It is an existential war against a death noose of Iran's terrorist armies and missiles which is trying to tighten around our neck. In my address to Congress, I mentioned three arms of the axis of evil: Hamas, the Houthis, and Hezbollah. In recent days, we delivered crushing blows on each one of them. Three weeks ago, we attacked Hamas's military commander, two weeks ago, we attacked the Houthis in one of the Air Force's furthest stikes, and yesterday, we attacked the Hezbollah military commander known as Muhsan," Netanyahu stated.

He avoided mentioning the elimination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

"In the strike yesterday, we eliminated Nasrallah's deputy, he was responsible for the murderous attack on Majdal Shams and one of the most wanted terrorists in the world. We settled the score and we will settle the score with all those who massacre our citizens," the Prime Minister added.

"Israel will exact a heavy toll on all aggression against it from any front," he stated.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization has confirmed that the body of Fuad Shukr was found among the ruble of the building which was struck by an Israeli drone on Tuesday night.