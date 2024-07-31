The United States on Tuesday designated five individuals and seven entities based in Iran and the People’s Republic of China (PRC), including Hong Kong, that have facilitated procurements of critical components for Iran’s ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) programs.

According to the State Department, the individuals and entities assist the US-designated Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL) and subordinates such as the Aerospace Industries Organization and Iran Electronic Industries, both US-designated entities, in procuring electronics, optical components, and missile-applicable items sought by Iran’s ballistic missile program for guidance, navigation, and control purposes.

This action follows previous designations of procurement networks supporting MODAFL and subordinate entities involved in ballistic missile and UAV development.

"The United States will continue to disrupt Iran’s ability to procure components essential to its ballistic missile and UAV production, which Iran employs in its efforts to destabilize the Middle East and beyond and impose costs on any intermediaries that support Iran in its proliferation activities," the State Department stated.