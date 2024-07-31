Today, the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, visited the brigade-level exercise of the Kfir Brigade on the northern border, with the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, the Commanding Officer of the Central Command, MG Avi Bluth, the Commanding Officer of the Training Command, MG David Zini, the Commanding Officer of the 99th Division, BG Barak Hiram, the Commander of the Ground Forces Training Center (“Mali”), BG Kobi Heller and other commanders.

The exercise took place in cooperation with different units, during which the soldiers of the Kfir Brigade practiced a variety of extreme scenarios, combat in thicketed and mountainous terrain, the activation of fire, and combat in a built-up area, as part of increasing the readiness for combat in the northern arena.

In addition, the Chief of the General Staff met with the head of the Yarka Council, Salman Moula.

Chief of Staff Halevi commented on the assassination of Fuad Shukr 'Sayyid Muhsan.' “Yesterday afternoon, we had an opportunity to eliminate Muhsan. Muhsan is the most senior military figure in Hezbollah, and he is also a person very close to Nasrallah; he essentially arranges all military matters for him—arranged for him in the past tense. This man is responsible for giving all the orders, for the 12 children who were killed on Saturday afternoon in Majdal Shams, for the person killed yesterday in HaGoshrim during the afternoon hours."

"We have confidence in our planned moves going forward, because our intention with Hezbollah is not to return to October 6th. Muhsan will not be there, but we will also not let the situation return to having [Hezbollah] present on the border, 200 meters from Metula, or from Shtula, or from Rosh HaNikra. The IDF knows how to operate and reach a certain window in a neighborhood in Beirut, it knows as well how to target a certain point underground, and we also know how to operate inside on the ground very strongly, and this week you are training for this, and this is a very important capability."