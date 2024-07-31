Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant spoke on Wednesday with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Minister Gallant briefed Secretary Austin on the IDF’s precise operation to eliminate Hezbollah’s most senior military commander, Fuad Shukr “Sayyid Muhsan." The Minister referred to the operation as a direct response to Hezbollah’s attack and the murder of 12 children in the northern Israeli town of Majdal Shams. Minister Gallant emphasized that Israel does not seek war, however, the IDF remains prepared to defend its citizens and to respond to any attack by Hezbollah.

Minister Gallant expressed his deep appreciation to Secretary Austin for his personal commitment to Israel’s security, including his public support of Israel’s right to self-defense. He thanked the Secretary for his leadership and personal role in maintaining the powerful ties between Israel and the United States. Minister Gallant also highlighted the importance of ongoing and consistent communication with the Secretary, since the start of the war and to this day.

During the discussion, the Minister also highlighted that especially during these times, the State of Israel is working to achieve a framework for the release of hostages.

Minister Gallant told the Secretary that the ties between Israel and the United States are central to Israel’s standing in the region and to deterring Iran and its proxies.