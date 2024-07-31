תיעוד מפעילות כוחות צה״ל ברצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

IDF troops continued precise, intelligence-based operational activity in Tel al-Sultan in the area of Rafah, conducting targeted raids on terror infrastructure sites and eliminating terrorists.

Moreover, IDF troops continue operational activities in central Gaza, conducting targeted raids on military structures and dismantling terror infrastructure sites.

During one of the activities, the troops eliminated a terrorist cell that was identified planting explosive devices in the area in order to attack IDF troops.

Throughout the past day, the IAF struck dozens of terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including terror infrastructure sites, terrorists, underground terror tunnel shafts, military posts, and structures.

צילום: דובר צה"ל

