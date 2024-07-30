One of the suspects of abusing Nukhba terrorists in Sde Teiman was released this on Tuesday evening to house arrest, in an agreement between the Military Advocate General and his lawyers, Efrayim and Chovav Damari

The military court has discussed the matter of extending the detention of the additional suspects.

Earlier, Attorney Efrayim Damari said to Arutz Sheva – Israel National News that he, "believes that as soon as the Military Police finishes the investigation, all the cases will be closed and many people will be looking for a job. It is true that the terrorist was hurt. I believe that when the Military Police investigates and finds out who injured him and when he was injured – all the cases will be closed."

Damari spoke about the severe sense of insult that the soldiers felt. "I have spoken both with my client and with others who are involved in this case and they don't understand how they, who gave their lives on October 7th, and were trained in special units to protect the Nukhba terrorists, now find themselves arrested and interrogated as major criminals who have been accused by masked men. Nothing would have happened if they had been summoned in a dignified manner for investigation and been given the opportunity to give their own version of the incident."

"Why let the world laugh at us? Why let every enemy country or terrorist organization that wants to harm us do this to our beloved and dear soldiers?" he wondered.

Damari noted that his client did not like, to say the least, the photographs of the protesters breaking into the Beit Lid army base. "The protest is legitimate, good and appropriate. You are allowed to demonstrate and protest, but people must not break the law. As soon as fences are broken down, it damages our client. My client asked the protesters not to break the law, because it destroys our line of defense."