Former US President Donald Trump accused his presumptive Democratic rival in this year's presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris, of having a problem with Jews in a radio interview.

Speaking with WABC radio, Trump said that Harris's dislike could be seen in the photographs from her meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week.

“You can see the disdain. No. 1, she doesn’t like Israel. No. 2, she doesn’t like Jewish people. You know it, I know it and everybody knows it and nobody wants to say it,” Trump said.

“She dislikes Jewish people even more than [President Joe Biden] did,” he added.

Trump was also critical of Harris's husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, calling him “a crappy Jew.”

The former President that "if you’re Jewish, if you vote for a Democrat, you’re a fool, an absolute fool. They have let Jewish people down since Obama at a level that nobody could believe.”