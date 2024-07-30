IDF officials said today that some of the bodies of the hostages still held in the Gaza Strip may never be located.

"There will be more Ron Arads at the end of the war," estimated the sources, referring to an IDF soldier who was captured by terrorists in Lebanon after his plane was shot down in 1986. Arad was later murdered in captivity, and his body was never recovered.

Last week, in a joint operation of the Commando Brigade Combat Team, the Egoz Unit and the Yahalom Unit with Israel Security Agency (ISA) field analysts and coordinators, the murdered hostage Maya Goren and the fallen soldiers held captive, Sergeant Major (Res.) Ravid Aryeh Katz, Master Sergeant (Res.) Oren Goldin, Staff Sergeant Tomer Ahimas and Sergeant Kiril Brodski, were rescued.