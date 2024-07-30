The Palestinian Authority government calls on the public to participate in the "Events of the National Day of Support for Gaza and the Detainees" (including the Nukhba detainees) that will take place on Saturday.

The PA government also authorized the PA's foreign ministry to take the necessary steps to document "occupation" operations in all districts, mainly in Areas B and C and to raise the issue in international media.

At the PA government meeting held on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa said that the Palestinian Water Authority signed an agreement with UNICEF and the International Bank for the immediate supply of urgent water needs to the Gaza Strip, at a cost of seven million Dollars.

Mustafa also stated that the Ministry of Social Development has delivered emergency aid to about 10,000 families out of 45,000 families in the Gaza Strip, who will receive the aid within the next two weeks. This is in addition to 29,000 families in Judea and Samaria.

The PA government also intends to deliver aid to more than 3,600 workers from Gaza who are residing in Judea and Samaria.