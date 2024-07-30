תיעוד מהמנהרה: כך חוסל המחבל הבכיר דובר צה"ל

The IDF's Spokesperson's Unit announced that the 98th Division completed its recent operational activity against terrorist infrastructure and operatives above and below ground in the area of Khan Yunis.

Over the past week, the troops have eliminated over 150 terrorists, dismantled weapons storage facilities, and located large quantities of weapons.

Since the beginning of the war, the 98th Division has dismantled over 100 kilometers of underground tunnel routes, a key part of Hamas' terrorist infrastructure inside the Gaza Strip.

credit: דובר צה"ל

