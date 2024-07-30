Hila, the wife of one of the soldiers who was arrested yesterday at the Sde Teiman base, on suspicion of harming a Nukhba terrorist, responds for the first time on Tuesday to his arrest.

In the video she published, she attacks the Chief Military Prosecutor’s office: "My husband went out on October 7th to protect us all. He left his home, his family, his job, he stopped his life. My husband is a bereaved son. His father was murdered in a terrorist attack 22 years ago. My husband joined the reserves out of a great sense of mission and his love for his country, to protect us all. Now we feel like the biggest criminals. We are being treated as if we are the criminals."

According to Hila, "The Chief Prosecutor and all the attorneys would not survive even for one minute what my husband and the other soldiers are facing. My husband did his job to the best of his ability, under difficult conditions, in a difficult reality, dealing with murderers and rapists, the most brutal terrorists in the history of this country. My husband did his job professionally, with dedication. He is a true patriot, who should receive an award and not find himself in a detention cell."

Adv. Nati Rom, who represents several of the suspects, added: "We hope that the Chief Military Prosecutor's office will come to its senses and come down from the tall tree it has climbed. The evidence is very meagre, the suspects completely deny the allegations against them. It is very sad that the soldiers have undergone difficult conditions for months, while their families suffer greatly, fulfilling a position that no one would do in their place, neither the Ministry of Defense nor the Chief Prosecutor's office. They would not last one day and certainly not a week. The soldiers were called to assist in the incident and in the end, they were attacked."

"We hope that they will be proven innocent very soon and will be released, as well as finding a way to clear them from the stain that has been put on them and on the State of Israel. Someone must pay for these mistakes. We are hearing that proactive actions are being taken against them They are calling the Nukhba terrorists who were released to Gaza to ask them if they have any complaints against the soldiers who guarded them. This is a surreal situation. The defeatist conception is not over and it is important to fix this as soon as possible, because we are fighting a war of survival," Rom concluded.