Sure. Why not? Everybody else is out to get Israel. So Turkey’s leader Erdogan wants to be part of the action. Says he is ready to invade and destroy Israel.

What did Israel ever do to him? Nothing. Except that Israel has become the world’s shooting gallery. Everybody gets a chance to take a shot.

But only one. After that, the Israelis tend to fire back, double, and this the nations will not tolerate…Jews fighting back.

Jews fighting back? Pronto ceasefire. The Jews must keep taking it from north, south, east, west, Hezbollah, Hamas, Fatah, and even, suddenly, the Houthis.

Who are the Houthis? Did they invent the cure for polio and syphilis, as did the Jews? Not at all. They are a group of savages somewhere in Yemen who also wanted to get in on the fun. They had a storage of bombs, supplied by Iran, no doubt, so why not drop them on Israel and make a name for themselves.

The other terrorists also make a name that way. Do you know Hamas for their proficiency in science, literature and hi-tech? No. You know them for their proficiency in murdering Jews.

The nations remember those good old days, when Jews, throughout Europe, had no means for fighting back. They were sitting ducks for the Gestapo.

This includes France, of course, where my parents had started to raise a family, until the knock on the door from the gendarmes, the French Police.

If you read my books, you know the story…and altogether there were thousands of Roundups, until 76,000 French Jews were sent to the gas chambers.

France capitulated to the Germans after three days, and after that they became collaborators. Not all. But many.

Many of them denounced their Jewish neighbors for the Gestapo and the gendarmes. Edith Piaf kept singing.

The world was a lousy place back then, and still so today. Nothing has been learned. Different people. Same old hatreds. Passed on from mother’s milk, father to son. The Paris Games opened with this from the Beatles, “Imagine all the world living in peace.” Imagine people being hunted just for being Jews.

“Goodness is a theory,” I wrote in one of my columns for this book of Writings . “Wickedness is a fact.”

I wrote on, “At the Wannsee Conference, the ministers had the conquered world all mapped out…Jews marked for death country by country.

“There was talk around the table that in some countries, the local Christian population might rise up to defend their Jewish neighbors.

“Not to worry, chuckled mastermind Reinhard Heydrich. We can always count on the burghers, on local antisemitism.”

He knew the world. He knew it better than the songwriters, the philosophers, and the poets.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

