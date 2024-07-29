Anti-Israel protesters made Nazis salutes and shouted 'Heil Hitler' during a soccer match at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on Saturday.

Video posted to social media shows the protesters holding up Palestinian flags and making the Nazi salute and chant during the playing of Hatikva, the Israeli national anthem, prior to the match between Israel and Paraguay

In addition, anti-Israel protesters unveiled a banner that read "Genocide Olympics" and made Nazi salutes and other antisemitic gestures during the match, Le Parisien reported. The protesters who displayed the banner were ejected from the stadium.

A Paris Olympics spokesperson later told Sky News: "During the men's football match between Israel and Paraguay at the Parc des Princes on 27 July, a banner bearing a political message was displayed and anti-Semitic gestures were made."

"Paris 2024 strongly condemns these acts. A complaint has been lodged by Paris 2024, which is at the disposal of the authorities to assist with the investigation."

French police have launched an investigation into death threats received by three Israeli athletes at the Paris Olympic Games, the Guardian reported on Monday.

According to the report, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin reported the threats and the national anti-online hate body will lead the investigation.