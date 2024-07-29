A delegation of municipal leaders from the Yesha Council in Judea and Samaria paid a condolence visit today to the families of the community of Majdal Shams, where 12 children were murdered in a Hezbollah rocket attack on Saturday.

The visit was undertaken at the initiative of the Chairman of the Yesha Council, Israel Ganz. The heads of the authorities met and spoke with the families mourning their loved ones, and community leaders.

During the course of the visit, a meeting was convened with the mayor of Majdal Shams, Dolan Abu Saleh.

The Mayor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Yisrael Ganz, said, “We have come to Majdal Shams to express solidarity and support with the families in mourning, and with our Druze friends and partners. As I said to my friend, Mayor Dolan Abu Saleh, the council heads of Yesha are prepared and ready to assist with whatever you need.”

He added: “Harming children and youth is an unforgivable act. The terror organizations Israel is fighting against in the North, the South, in Judea and Samaria, and all over Israel do not deserve the right to exist. We once again appeal to the government of Israel to act in all its power to change the reality of the situation and defeat the enemy wherever he is found. Our partnership with the Druze community is based on a lifetime alliance and we hope that our next visit here will be a visit marking victory.”

Head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, said: “We came to express our profound sorrow and the great love of the residents of Judea and Samaria for the Druze community – you are our brothers!"

Dagan added: “We identify so greatly with your deep pain. We in Judea and Samaria are unfortunately experienced with challenges and being attacked. A tragedy such as the one that has befallen you, requires us all to stand together. We are with you; we embrace you, and we will garner strength together. We will always be with you in immense love. We are brothers!”