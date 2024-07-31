An IDF soldier who spearheaded a movement has been tasked with a new mid-August deadline to send more aid to the IDF. Temperatures are set to soar this August, and reports coming from IDF soldiers describe sweltering army tents due to the summer sun beating down on the tent fabric. The target is to send 100 air-conditioning units to the IDF by mid-August, with additional shipment plans in place too.

This is the next stage of a wider movement that has gathered mass support from the public in support of the IDF. Frontline soldiers have stressed how critical the support is, stating, “The effects of overheated tents are felt on the battlefield, with soldiers less alert in combat. The heat makes it impossible to rest, and my friends and I have had sleepless nights, despite knowing the disadvantage that puts us in.”

Ron, an IDF soldier involved in the movement that has sent 300 air-conditioning units to the IDF to date, shared their main obstacles. They have 100 air-conditioning units but are missing the generators needed to power them. The entire organization runs on public donations, and sponsors are needed for 100 generators, at $720 each.

The mid-August deadline is fast approaching, and readers can help to meet the goal by sponsoring the missing generators on the campaign page. This movement has directly impacted 300 army tents in Israel, but hundreds more requests for help are waiting to be met.

DONATE HERE TO SPONSOR AIR CONDITIONING UNITS