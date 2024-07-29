MK Amit Halevi (Likud), a member of Israel's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, responded to the rocket attack on a soccer field in the Druze town of Majdal Shams, warning that Israel must respond harshly to Hezbollah.

The attack killed12 children and youth, and left 39 injured.

"The real response needs to be first of all in changing Israel's goals regarding Lebanon," Halevi told Kan Reshet Bet. "The minimum that we set in Gaza - the destruction of Hamas' military and governing abilities, which we also have not yet achieved - we should set for Hezbollah."

"We do not need to move them ten or fifty kilometers back. Israel cannot make peace with a terror state. What is happening in Lebanon is not that there is a terror organization and a state - today, terror serves in that country as a tool."

He added, "If we remain in this equation, in which we only respond to Hezbollah, that will be a strategic mistake."