French police have launched an investigation into death threats received by three Israeli athletes at the Paris Olympic Games, the Guardian reported on Monday.

According to the report, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin reported the threats and the national anti-online hate body will lead the investigation.

The report also stated that French prosecutors were looking into possible antisemitic hate crimes during an Israel-Paraguay soccer game on Saturday in Paris, which featured chants and banners about the war in Gaza. According to the prosecutors, masked fans carrying Palestinian flags unfurled a banner saying "Genocide Olympics" and one made “gestures of an antisemitic nature."

Agence France-Presse reported that 50 so-called “ultra” fans at the game in Paris Saint Germain stadium sang chants in French against Israel and about the Gaza war. The chants, in French, included “Israel Killer” and “Israel is killing Palestine’s children.”

On Saturday, police in France arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of threatening President Isaac Herzog.

The threat was made on the boy's X account during President Herzog's visit to France for the Olympic Games in Paris.

In addition, last week, the Israel National Cyber Directorate revealed that Iran was behind a campaign to scare members of the Israeli Olympic delegation.

As part of the campaign, a group of hackers opened pages on social media that published the personal information of the athletes and sent threatening messages.