כוחות פועלים בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF troops are continuing precise, intelligence-based operational activity in the Rafah area.

The IDF reports that over the past day, the troops eliminated numerous terrorists in close-quarters encounters and IAF strikes.

In addition, the IDF noted that troops are continuing operational activity in Khan Yunis.

Over the past day, IDF troops eliminated dozens of terrorists, including terrorists who fired toward the troops, and dismantled terrorist infrastructure.

The IAF struck 35 terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including armed terrorist cells, terrorist infrastructure, and buildings rigged with explosives.