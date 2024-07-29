Former Coordinator for Captives and MIAs Yaron Bloom commented on the report that Hamas sent videos of hostages undergoing torture to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to pressure him to ease the conditions of imprisoned terrorists.

"This is a manipulative report that Hamas is trying to do. Hamas is in a sort of a chase, now they picked Minister Ben-Givr, tomorrow they'll pick on someone else," Bloom said in an interview with Radio 103FM.

According to him, "Hamas is trying to hold on to the hostages since they see them as an asset, a human shield."

Regarding a hostage deal, he said: "The process is very long, the Shin Bet Director (Ronen Bar) is managing it with the Egyptians and (Mossad Director) David Barnea is dealing with the Qataris, and there is full coordination, between the Shin Bet and Mossad directors, they are both really doing a great job. It would seem that Netanyahu, in his current state, doesn't take anyone into account and they need to keep pressuring him. Most of all, they need to pressure the world and do everything possible. I hope that the Prime Minister, who can make a deal, he has made deals in the past, despite the spirit of many he made deals and therefore he can make one now as well. We must do it, everything else is nonsense."