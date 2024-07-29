Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump told a group of Jewish donors on Sunday about a conversation he had with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I said 'Bibi let me ask you a question, why is it that people that are Jewish vote Democrat?' He said it's a habit. That's true, they used to vote Democrat," the former President claimed during a private event in Deal, New Jersy.

He added: "The Democrats hate Israel. The Democrats largely hate the Jewish people. It's time for the Jewish people to step up and vote for Republicans and vote for Donald Trump."

In recent days the former President has upped his criticism of Vice President Kamala Harris on several issues, including the current administration's treatment of Israel. Following the missile attack on Majdal Shams which left 12 children dead on Saturday, he stated: "This Attack, just like the Attack of October 7th, or the Ukraine/Russia War, would have never happened if I were President! It is a dangerous and terrible time for the World, and it is almost the entire fault of the incompetent Biden-Harris Administration. It must be changed, and quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"