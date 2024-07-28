Member of Knesset Boaz Bismuth (Likud) commented this evening on Hezbollah's murderous attack on Majdal Shams and made it clear that Israel must respond with a heavy blow.

"It is possible to be optimistic and sad. Optimistic – because Israel has the capabilities, but sad – I am just coming back from Majdal Shams. It is very sad to see the faces of the mothers, the pure children," Bismuth said in an interview with Kol Hai Radio.

"On the other hand, precisely because of these pictures, we understand that Israel must fight on this front. Our moral duty is to protect our citizens. The eleven small coffins we saw today in Majdal Shams – we are all obligated to them."

He added that southern Lebanon does not seem like a lively place today. "There are no civilians in the villages there. We need to make it clear to the world that this situation – that Hezbollah allows itself to attack Israel – cannot continue. In the Middle East, peace does not bring security; rather security brings peace, or at least quiet.

"We must restore deterrence and Lebanon must be dealt a heavy blow. My aunt, Raymond, from Kiryat Shmona, has been living in a hotel in Jerusalem for many months. I want her to be able to return to her home."

Regarding the situation on the southern front, Bismuth said that "in the south – we are winning and changing the situation on the ground. No citizen in Israel thinks that Hamas should continue to rule Gaza."

Regarding Ehud Barak's calls for a civil uprising, Bismuth said that " Antoine Lahad, former commander of the South Lebanese Army, called me when Israel left Lebanon and asked how Israel could do such a thing. The person who is responsible for this shameful episode is Ehud Barak."