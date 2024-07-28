National Unity Chairman MK Benny Gantz on Sunday called for a military strike on Lebanon as retaliation to the massacre in Majdal Shams.

"Israel must respond to this incident, it must have a comprehensive plan of action. It is possible to hit Lebanon hard and to tear it apart. The IDF is ready, I assume that that's what we'll see," Gantz said in an interview with Channel 12.

Gantz emphasized that "Israel must react, but what it needs more is a full strategic plan. Netanyahu can't continue playing with time. Time only brings problems. What is happening can not continue. The IDF will strongly and continuously attack Hezbollah and targets belonging to the state of Lebanon if needed. We can not allow this to continue."

"The war is progressing and therefore, a few months ago, we said that we maximized the achievements and we should copy those efforts in the north and apply diplomatic pressure. The Israeli homefront may be exposed to additional strikes, it certainly won't be easy, but Israel must be strong, and when there's no choice you have to work, and I think the current situation can not continue," he added.

Regarding a hostage deal, he stated: "We need to make a deal and framework to bring back the hostages, it is a human and moral obligation and can have strategic influence on what's happening in the north. We are strong enough to continue the war in the South as much as we need, for as many years as we need. True victory for us means that the military achievements are established, that the hostages and dead return to Israel, and that Israel has the regional position to deal with Iran. Therefore we need a strategic plan."

Asked if he would agree to return to the government to advance a hostage deal, he answered: "I always see the country's needs and I will always do what's right. We had to leave the government because Netanyahu gave in to political pressure, and elections are what the country needs to reunite itself. There's no trust between the government and the people, and that can only be expressed in elections."