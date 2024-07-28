A survivor of the Hamas massacre at the Nova Music Festival on October 7th has revealed how he was raped and humiliated by terrorists during the attack.

In an interview with the British Daily Mail, the survivor, identified as D., described how he arrived at the festival on Friday night, recounting: "At the beginning, there was a unique atmosphere, distinctive music, and interesting people. During the first few hours of the party, we thoroughly enjoyed everything that was happening."

He recalls that when the chaos began at 6:30 a.m., those present thought that it was only incoming rockets, but quickly learned that terrorists had infiltrated as well. The moment he realized this D says he was scared and had a panic attack. "It's like all the demons come out at that moment, you become very tense and you suddenly enter survival mode."

D. attempted to flee, but was surrounded by a group of Nukhba Force terrorists. He described how they forced him to the ground, "In that moment, you feel a sort of disconnection from your body. At first, you try to resist, but after a while, at some point, you surrender to the situation. You enter this incredibly difficult mental state within yourself."

At that point, he described how the group sexually assaulted him. "At that moment, I am like a doll to them. At that moment, I am their Jewish doll. That is what I am supposed to do for them, to let them do whatever they want to do to me," he recounted.

Following the assault, D. says the terrorist who was charged to watch him left, and he managed to escape and hide, later being rescued by police officers.

Describing what he saw as he left the scene of the massacre, he said: "We saw a lot of people die. They cut their legs, they cut them, amputated people. A lot of dead bodies on the ground with a lot of blood."

Regarding the trauma of the rape, he said that at first, "I didn't want to talk about what happened with anyone ever, and if you ask me, I never thought I would talk about the rape I experienced there. Even today I am ashamed of it, but at that moment, I felt such shame, like something in me was damaged at that moment."

D says it was challenging to eventually come to terms with what had happened, and he told a close friend. "I couldn't believe I told him, but when I did, it was the right thing to do. He said: 'You can't erase what happened but you need to talk about it.'"